Crafting handmade Christmas ornaments can be great family fun or an exciting activity for friends of all ages to enjoy. Making your own ornaments can help put the warmth and heart back into a season that, for some, has become "too much."



The gift of a handmade ornament says you care enough to spend time on someone special. Give a child an ornament that you have made, and he or she will remember you every time the ornament is hung on a Christmas tree in years to come. For a little something special to give to your friends and neighbors, a handmade ornament is just the right gift. In this article, we will show you how to make intricate Christmas ornaments, including:



Making Country Ornaments



Country Christmas ornaments can add a level of character and color to your tree. On this page, we will teach you how to make some rural Christmas ornaments like Cross-Stitch Christmas, Country Christmas Goose, and Holiday Holstein.





Making Victorian Ornaments



Victorian elements can add a touch of class and refinement to your holiday celebrations. Though the materials look expensive, these crafts are actually fun and easy to make. On this page, we will show you how to make Victorian ornaments like O Christmas Tree!, Royal Yule Ornament, the Snow Bird, a Yuletide Bauble, and beaded ornament covers.





Making Western-Themed Ornaments



Western-themed ornaments are a little more informal than the traditional ornaments you'd find on most trees. Western ornaments also make great Christmas crafts because they look and feel so handmade. On this page, we will show you how to make Western-themed ornaments like the Christmas Kerchief, the Cowgirl Hat, and On the Christmas Trail.





Making Children's-Themed Ornaments



Everyone's a kid at Christmas, right? Well, on this page, we will show you how to make some great Children's-themed ornaments by hand. We'll show you how to make the Dinosaur in December and the Noel Rocking Horse.





Making Angel Ornaments



Angels can be found on most Christmas trees around the world. On this page, we will show you how to make some distinctive angel ornaments like a Victorian Angel and the Angel of the Vine.





Making Santa Ornaments



We saved the most definitive Christmas icon for last. Of course, I'm talking about Santa Clause. On this page, we will show you how to make some classic Santa ornaments like Bountiful Santa and Button-Down Santa.

