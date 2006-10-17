How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

Country Christmas ornaments can add a feeling or warmth to your tree that can really offset all the tinsel and lights.

Cross-Stitch Christmas

Color Key Use this color key to make the Cross-Stitch Christmas:



Black: 310 DMC

Red: 321 DMC

White: Blanc Neige DMC

Yellow: 742 DMC

Gold: 729 DMC

Light Brown: 51c Coats

Dark Brown: 81b Coats

Pink: 948 DMC

Blue: 312 DMC

Light Tan: 3024 DMC



Cross-Stitch Christmas



The beauty of this ornament is its lovely, handmade appearance. Here are the materials you will need:



7x8-inch piece white Aida cloth, 14 count

6-strand cotton embroidery floss

#24 tapestry needle

Iron-on backing

3x4-inch piece red felt

Scissors

12 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Craft glue

To construct a Cross-Stitch Christmas ornament:



Find center of cloth, and begin stitching there. Use 2 strands to stitch according to chart. For candy cane, make first stitch of cross-stitch in white and second stitch in red.



Here is the pattern for the Cross-Stitch

Christmas ornament.

When all cross-stitching is done, backstitch around Santa's beard and fur with 1 strand of black. Backstitch around Rudolph's antlers, paws, and tail with 1 strand of dark brown. Backstitch around part of Santa's boot with 1 strand of white (see white line on pattern). With 2 strands of blue, make French knots for Santa's eyes. Use 2 strands of black to make French knots for Rudolph's eyes. Use 2 strands of white to stitch snowflakes in long stitches as indicated on chart.



Following manufacturer's instructions, apply iron-on backing to felt. Trim felt to size and shape of cross-stitched area, making top rounded.



Cut ribbon into a 7-inch length and a 5-inch length. To make a hanger, fold 7-inch length in half. Place open ends at top center of back of felt. Following manufacturer's instructions, iron felt to back of cross-stitched fabric.



Trim Aida cloth to within 3/8 inch of edge of cross-stitching. Fringe Aida cloth by pulling threads from all sides.



6 Make a 3/4-inch bow from 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue to top center of ornament.

Jute Twist



This is a very elegant yet rustic ornament for you tree. Here is a list of supplies you will need before you begin:



2 red berry sprays, 3-1/2 inches each

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

Jute twine

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

To construct a Jute Twist ornament:



Bend both berry sprays into a C shape.



Glue stems of sprays together, with Cs facing each other.



Glue the sprays together with

the Cs facing each other.

Cut jute into the following lengths: 3 foot, two 10 inch, and 8 inch. Make a loopy bow from 3-foot length. Tie center of bow with both 10-inch lengths.



Glue bow to stems of sprays.



Fold 8-inch length of jute in half. Glue open ends to back of stems for a hanger.

This is the completed Country

Christmas Goose ornament.



Country Christmas Goose



This ornament might look difficult, but it's actually quite simple. Here's what you'll need to get started:



2-3/4-inch goose

5-3/4 inches red satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide

18 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

19 inches red-checked cloth ribbon, 1/2 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

2-1/2-inch hay bale

2 holly leaves with 2 berries, 1/2-inch leaves

Wire cutters

To construct a Country Christmas Goose ornament:



This type of goose often comes with a felt bow on its neck. Carefully remove felt bow but leave felt neck band.



Cut 1/4-inch ribbon into a 3/4-inch length and a 5-inch length. Cut 1/8-inch ribbon into a 10-inch length, a 7-inch length, and a 1-inch length. Cut red-checked ribbon into a 7-inch length and a 12-inch length. Cover felt band with 3/4-inch length of 1/4-inch ribbon; glue in place.



To make a hanger, fold 10-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon in half. Glue ends to goose's neck back on top of ribbon ends. Make a 1-inch bow with 5-inch length of 1/4-inch ribbon. Glue bow to cover ribbon ends on back of neck.



Glue 7-inch length of red-checked ribbon around length of bale. Hot glue ends in place.



Glue a checked ribbon around the

bale at the base of the ornament.

Wrap 7-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon around bale, on top of checked ribbon. Glue ends in place.



Make a 3-inch bow from 12-inch length of red-checked ribbon. Wrap center knot of bow with 1-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue bow to front of bale, covering glued ends of wrapped ribbons.



Glue the bow to the front of the

bale at the base of ornament.

Trim stems from holly leaves. Glue leaves into bow knot on both sides. Trim berry stems, and glue onto holly leaves.



Clip wires protruding from goose's feet. Glue feet to top of bale, with goose turned slightly to side.

Glue the feet of the goose in place

to complete the Country Christmas

Goose ornament.



Holiday Holstein



This is the finished Holiday Holstein ornament.



Here's a fun little ornament that is sure to bring a smile to the face of even the biggest Scrooge. Here's what you'll need:



4-inch wood cow

1/2-inch paintbrush

Acrylic paint: white, black

5/8-inch red wood heart

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

15 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

3/8-inch cowbell

2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves

To construct a Holiday Holstein Ornament:



Paint cow with 2 coats of white paint. Let dry. Paint markings on cow with black paint.



Glue heart to side front of cow.



Glue the heart to side front of the cow.

Cut ribbon into following lengths: 3 inch, 4 inch, and 8 inch. Thread bell onto 3-inch length. Place ribbon around cow's neck, and spot glue ribbon to back of neck.



Make a 1-inch bow from 4-inch ribbon length. Glue bow over ends of 3-inch length of ribbon on cow's neck.



Fold 8-inch ribbon length in half, and tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue ends to cow's back halfway along body for hanger.



Glue holly leaves and berry on front of cow, just in front of hanger.

Glue the holy leaves and berry

to the front of the ornament.



