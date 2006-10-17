How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

Making Country Ornaments
Country Christmas ornaments can add a feeling or warmth to your tree that can really offset all the tinsel and lights.
Cross-Stitch Christmas
Color Key
Black: 310 DMC
Red: 321 DMC
White: Blanc Neige DMC
Yellow: 742 DMC
Gold: 729 DMC
Light Brown: 51c Coats
Dark Brown: 81b Coats
Pink: 948 DMC
Blue: 312 DMC
Light Tan: 3024 DMC
The beauty of this ornament is its lovely, handmade appearance. Here are the materials you will need:
- 7x8-inch piece white Aida cloth, 14 count
- 6-strand cotton embroidery floss
- #24 tapestry needle
- Iron-on backing
- 3x4-inch piece red felt
- Scissors
- 12 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Craft glue
- Find center of cloth, and begin stitching there. Use 2 strands to stitch according to chart. For candy cane, make first stitch of cross-stitch in white and second stitch in red.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is the pattern for the Cross-Stitch
Christmas ornament.
- When all cross-stitching is done, backstitch around Santa's beard and fur with 1 strand of black. Backstitch around Rudolph's antlers, paws, and tail with 1 strand of dark brown. Backstitch around part of Santa's boot with 1 strand of white (see white line on pattern). With 2 strands of blue, make French knots for Santa's eyes. Use 2 strands of black to make French knots for Rudolph's eyes. Use 2 strands of white to stitch snowflakes in long stitches as indicated on chart.
- Following manufacturer's instructions, apply iron-on backing to felt. Trim felt to size and shape of cross-stitched area, making top rounded.
- Cut ribbon into a 7-inch length and a 5-inch length. To make a hanger, fold 7-inch length in half. Place open ends at top center of back of felt. Following manufacturer's instructions, iron felt to back of cross-stitched fabric.
- Trim Aida cloth to within 3/8 inch of edge of cross-stitching. Fringe Aida cloth by pulling threads from all sides.
- 6 Make a 3/4-inch bow from 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue to top center of ornament.
This is a very elegant yet rustic ornament for you tree. Here is a list of supplies you will need before you begin:
- 2 red berry sprays, 3-1/2 inches each
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Jute twine
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- Bend both berry sprays into a C shape.
- Glue stems of sprays together, with Cs facing each other.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the sprays together with
the Cs facing each other.
- Cut jute into the following lengths: 3 foot, two 10 inch, and 8 inch. Make a loopy bow from 3-foot length. Tie center of bow with both 10-inch lengths.
- Glue bow to stems of sprays.
- Fold 8-inch length of jute in half. Glue open ends to back of stems for a hanger.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
This is the completed Country
Christmas Goose ornament.
This ornament might look difficult, but it's actually quite simple. Here's what you'll need to get started:
- 2-3/4-inch goose
- 5-3/4 inches red satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- 18 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- 19 inches red-checked cloth ribbon, 1/2 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 2-1/2-inch hay bale
- 2 holly leaves with 2 berries, 1/2-inch leaves
- Wire cutters
- This type of goose often comes with a felt bow on its neck. Carefully remove felt bow but leave felt neck band.
- Cut 1/4-inch ribbon into a 3/4-inch length and a 5-inch length. Cut 1/8-inch ribbon into a 10-inch length, a 7-inch length, and a 1-inch length. Cut red-checked ribbon into a 7-inch length and a 12-inch length. Cover felt band with 3/4-inch length of 1/4-inch ribbon; glue in place.
- To make a hanger, fold 10-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon in half. Glue ends to goose's neck back on top of ribbon ends. Make a 1-inch bow with 5-inch length of 1/4-inch ribbon. Glue bow to cover ribbon ends on back of neck.
- Glue 7-inch length of red-checked ribbon around length of bale. Hot glue ends in place.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue a checked ribbon around the
bale at the base of the ornament.
- Wrap 7-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon around bale, on top of checked ribbon. Glue ends in place.
- Make a 3-inch bow from 12-inch length of red-checked ribbon. Wrap center knot of bow with 1-inch length of 1/8-inch ribbon. Glue bow to front of bale, covering glued ends of wrapped ribbons.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the bow to the front of the
bale at the base of ornament.
- Trim stems from holly leaves. Glue leaves into bow knot on both sides. Trim berry stems, and glue onto holly leaves.
- Clip wires protruding from goose's feet. Glue feet to top of bale, with goose turned slightly to side.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the feet of the goose in place
to complete the Country Christmas
Goose ornament.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
This is the finished Holiday Holstein ornament.
- 4-inch wood cow
- 1/2-inch paintbrush
- Acrylic paint: white, black
- 5/8-inch red wood heart
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 15 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- 3/8-inch cowbell
- 2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves
- Paint cow with 2 coats of white paint. Let dry. Paint markings on cow with black paint.
- Glue heart to side front of cow.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the heart to side front of the cow.
- Cut ribbon into following lengths: 3 inch, 4 inch, and 8 inch. Thread bell onto 3-inch length. Place ribbon around cow's neck, and spot glue ribbon to back of neck.
- Make a 1-inch bow from 4-inch ribbon length. Glue bow over ends of 3-inch length of ribbon on cow's neck.
- Fold 8-inch ribbon length in half, and tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends. Glue ends to cow's back halfway along body for hanger.
- Glue holly leaves and berry on front of cow, just in front of hanger.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the holy leaves and berry
to the front of the ornament.