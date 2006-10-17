How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

Imagine yourself in an earlier time and catch the feeling of Christmas past with a Victorian theme tree. Cornucopias, lace, and pastels will bring the look and feel of this refined era to all your Christmas celebrations.



O Christmas Tree!



Here is the completed

O Christmas Tree! ornament.



A tree for your tree? Trust us, your family will love this delightful ornament. Here's what you will need to make it:



Scissors

2 6x6-inch squares green pattern material

Pen or pencil

6x6-inch square polyester batting

Pins

Sewing machine

Thread to match green material

1 yard mini garland

Needle

Craft glue

4 wood mini ornaments

4 gold mini ornaments, 8mm each

3 gold mini ornaments, 6mm each

11 red bows, 3/8 inch each

9 inches red satin ribbon, 1/16 inch wide

12 inches red satin ribbon, 1/4 inch wide

To construct an O Christmas Tree! ornament:



Copy and cut out the template pattern. Download the template here.



Place pattern on the wrong side of green doubled material, and trace. Cut out tree. Cut out 1 batting tree.



Place material right sides together, and place batting tree on top. Pin together.



Sew pieces together with a 1/4-inch seam allowance; leave an opening at base of tree to turn. Sew again to reinforce seams.



Trim seams, and clip curves. Turn tree right-side out. Sew opening shut.



Trim and clip the branches of your

Christmas tree ornament.

Baste garland to tree at seams. (If you have garland left, apply a spot of glue to knot at end of nylon line and attach to back of tree.)



Apply the garland to the

ornament at the seams.

Randomly sew ornaments to tree. Glue 3/8-inch bows above ornaments to cover thread.



Sew the ornaments to the tree

in a symmetrical pattern.

Fold 9-inch length of red ribbon in half. Glue ends to back of treetop.



Make a 11/4-inch bow from 12-inch length of red ribbon. Glue to top of tree.

Royal Yule Ornament



Here's an example of a finished

Royal Yule Ornament.



This elegant ornament may seem like it takes days to prepare, but it's actually all in the fabrics you choose. Here's what you'll need:



12-inch-square blue fabric

Scissors

3-inch-diameter foam ball

Sequin pins

7 lengths antique gold trim, 4-3/4 inches each

Hot glue mini gun

2 lengths antique gold trim, 3-1/2 inches each

5-inch gold tinsel tassel

24 inches blue 1/8-inch ribbon

24 inches gold 1/8-inch ribbon

8 inches blue 1/8-inch ribbon

8 inches gold 1/8-inch ribbon

To construct a Royal Yule Ornament:



Copy and cut out pattern from the template. Download the template here. On fabric bias, cut 7 pattern pieces from blue fabric.



Attach 7 pieces of fabric to foam ball with pins. Pieces should be evenly distributed around ball and edges will overlap slightly.



Distribute the pieces of fabric

evenly around the foam ball.

Measure and cut gold trim into seven 4-3/4-inch lengths and two 3-1/2-inch lengths. Cut blue ribbon into a 24-inch length and an 8-inch length. Cut gold ribbon into same lengths as blue ribbon.



Cover overlapping fabric edges with 4-3/4-inch lengths of gold trim; secure with pins. Hot glue trim in place, removing pins as you glue.



Cover the seams on the ornament

with the gold ribbon.

Glue a 3-1/2-inch length of gold trim in a circle to top of ball and other to bottom, covering trim ends.



Glue a circle of gold ribbon at

the top and bottom of the ornament

to cover the exposed ends.

Glue tassel to center bottom of gold trim.



Overlap 24-inch lengths of blue and gold ribbon. Make a 1-inch-diameter loopy bow. Tie off bow with 8-inch length of blue gold ribbon. Glue bow to center of gold trim.



To make a hanger, fold 8-inch gold ribbon in half. Glue ends to top of ornament, in middle of loopy bow.

Snow Bird



The finished Snow Bird ornament.



Here's an ornament sure to capture your eye and your imagination. Here are the materials you will need:



3-1/2-inch wicker birdcage

Paring knife

5-inch string blue beads, 3mm

Tweezers

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

2-inch dove

Wire cutters

18 inches white lace, 1/2 inch wide

48-1/2 inches blue ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

Craft glue

To construct a Snow Bird ornament:



Remove tape from bottom of cage. Slip knife between cage bottom and edge. Pop out bottom.



Using a knife, remove the

bottom of the cage.

Pick up 1 end of bead string with tweezers. Apply hot glue to last bead on string. Reach inside cage, and press glued bead to top of cage until glue sets. Repeat with other end of bead string.



Glue the beaded string

to the top of the cage.

Clip wires that stick out from bottom of bird. Prop cage partially upright, and hot glue bird to middle of bead string. (Use tweezers to hold bead string still.) Replace cage bottom.



Using tweezers, glue the bird

to the beaded string.

Cut lace into the following lengths: 51/2 inch, 4 inch, and 81/2 inch. Cut blue ribbon into the following lengths: 4 inch, 81/2 inch, and two 18 inch.



Glue the 51/2-inch leght of

lace on top of the cage.

Use craft glue to place all lace and ribbon. Glue 51/2-inch length of lace on the wicker bars of the cage, just below solid piece of wood at cage's top. Trim lace to overlap 1/4 inch.



Glue 4-inch length of lace to edge of solid piece of wood above lace placed in step 5. Trim lace to overlap 1/4 inch.



Glue the 4-inch length of lace

below the lace in step 5.

Glue 4-inch length of blue ribbon over top of lace placed in step 6.



Glue the blue ribbon over

the top of the lace.

Glue 81/2-inch length of lace to horizontal piece of wood below lace. Trim lace to overlap 1/4 inch.



Glue 81/2-inch of blue ribbon over top of lace placed in step 8. Trim lace to overlap 1/4 inch.



Make a double bow with 18-inch lengths of blue ribbon. Hot glue ribbon to cage top, right below hook. Let glue dry completely before hanging.

Yuletide Bauble



Here is an example of a finished

Yuletide Bauble ornament.



This arresting ornament can be made with just about any type of flower or color. Here's what you'll need to get started:

5 inches tricolor rattail cord, 3mm

4 feet 10 inches gold rattail cord, 2mm

4 feet red satin rattail cord, 2mm

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

Craft glue

1 spray red carnations, 1 inch flowers

Wire cutters

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

2 sprays gold balls, 3mm

Florist tape

2-piece clear plastic egg, 4 inches

23-inch string gold beads, 2mm

18 gold balls, 9.5mm each

8 gold balls, 12mm each

To construct a Yuletide Bauble:



Cut tricolor cord into 10-1/2-inch length and 4-1/2-inch length. Cut gold cord into 3-foot length, 1-foot length, and 10-inch length. Cut red cord into 3-foot length and 1-foot length. Sear ends of tricolor cord to prevent unraveling. Apply a dab of craft glue to ends of gold and red cord lengths to prevent unraveling.



Trim bottoms from 3 carnations; arrange them in a circle. Hot glue carnation ends together.



Arrange remaining carnations in a 2-1/2-inch-high spray. Insert a gold ball spray on either side; bind stems together with florist tape. Trim stems.



Insert a gold spray on either side

of you flower arrangement.

Trim bottoms of carnation leaves to 1-1/2 inches long. Arrange leaves around bottom of carnation spray, and hot glue in place.



Insert carnation and leaf spray into center of 3-carnation arrangement. Hot glue in place.



Glue the carnation and leaf spray to the

three carnation arrangement.

Open plastic egg, and center carnation arrangement in bottom of egg half with inner edge. Hot glue spray in place. Close egg.



Glue the carnation arrangement

to the to the plastic egg.

Fold 10-1/2-inch tricolor cord in half. Hot glue middle of cord to bottom of egg, covering seam. Hot glue cord up either side of egg, covering seam. (The cord will not reach to egg top.)



Hot glue the tricolor cord around

the seam of the egg.

Hot glue an end of bead string to an end of tricolor cord near egg top. Make loops with bead string, with 2 longer loops and then 2 shorter loops. Glue loop ends to tricolor cord.



Hot glue the bead string

near the top of the egg.

Hot glue 4-1/2-inch tricolor cord around egg top, touching but not covering ends of tricolor cord covering egg seam.



Make sure the tricolor cord

touches but does not cover the

cord on the egg seam.

Hot glue 12mm balls above 4-1/2-inch tricolor cord.



Hot glue 9.5mm balls to cover spaces between larger balls.



Glue the smaller balls to the

ornament to fill the blank spaces.

Make a 1-inch loopy bow from 3-foot lengths of gold and red cord. Use 1-foot lengths of gold and red cord to secure bow. (See page 5 for instructions on making a loopy bow.) Attach loopy bow to egg top with an overhand knot; hot glue in place. (Use 1-foot length of red cord that secured loopy bow to tie overhand knot.)



To make a hanger, insert 10-inch gold cord through a loop at egg top. Tie an overhand knot about 1/2 inch from open ends.

Beaded Ornament Covers

These bejeweled ornaments will be

a great addition to your Christmas decorations -- they'll be cherished for years to come. Here are the supplies you'll need:



Nimo D beading thread

Scissors

Beading needle

210 seed beads

72 bugle beads

Round glass ornament

To construct a beaded ornament cover:





Cut 7 feet of thread from spool. Thread it on beading needle.



Begin stringing beads on the thread.

First round: String 18 seed beads on thread. Form a circle, and thread through circle again. Secure with a knot.



Once you have strung 18 beads,

form a circle and tie it off.

Second round: Place beads on needle in this order: 1 seed bead,1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead, 1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead. Skip 2 seed beads in top circle, and insert needle into third seed bead. Repeat this step 5 more times. After you have gone through the bead on the circle for the last loop, insert needle through first half of first loop (seed bead, bugle bead, seed bead).



Add the beats in the alternating

order described above. Third round: Place beads on needle in this order: 1 seed bead,1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead, 1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead. Insert needle through center seed bead of next loop of previous round. Repeat 5 times. After you have completed the round, insert needle through first half of first loop made in this round (seed bead, bugle bead, seed bead).



By the third round your ornament

cover will begin to take shape.

Fourth round: Place beads on needle in this order: 1 seed bead,1 bugle bead, 3 seed beads, 1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead. Insert needle through center seed bead of first loop of previous round. Repeat 5 times. After you have completed the round, insert needle through first half of first loop made in this round (seed bead, bugle bead,2 seed beads).



By the fourth round you have

completed the star shape.

Fifth round: Place beads on needle in this order: 2 seed beads,1 bugle bead, 3 seed beads, 1 bugle bead, 2 seed beads. Insert needle through center seed bead of first loop of previous round. Repeat 5 times. After you have completed the round, insert needle through first half of first loop made in this round (2 seed beads, bugle bead, 2 seed beads).



Sixth round: Place beads on needle in this order: 2 seed beads,1 bugle bead, 4 seed beads, 1 bugle bead, 1 seed bead, 1 bugle bead, 3 seed beads. Place thread around last bead and back through 2 seed beads, 1 bugle, 1 seed bead, 1 bugle bead, 2 seed beads. Place beads on needle: 2 seed beads, 1 bugle bead, 2 seed beads; and thread through center seed bead on next loop from previous round. Repeat 5 times. Secure thread with a knot after last section is attached. Work threads back into beads and knot a few more times. Cut thread. Place beading over ornament, and hang to display.

