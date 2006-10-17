Put a new and different spin on your Christmas celebration by creating a Western theme for your tree. Decorate your tree with unique ornaments that say the American West: bandanas, cowboys, longhorn steers, and more.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is a completed Christmas Kerchief.



Christmas Kerchief



This is a simple but attractive ornament with a country feel. Here's what you will need:

Red bandanna

Iron, ironing board

2 holly picks with 3 leaves, 3/4-inch leaves

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

8 gold mini pinecones on picks

8 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Red thread

Needle To construct a Christmas Kerchief ornament:

Iron bandanna. Fold and iron plain border under so only patterned area shows.



Fold bandanna, matching opposite corners, into a triangle. Iron flat.



© 2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Fold the bandana in half,

cross-wise, to make a triangle.

Fold long edge down 1/2 inch. Continue folding in same direction until about 2 inches remain unfolded at tip of bandanna.



Fold bandanna in half, with tip as center. Tie a knot in center; do not pull knot too tightly.



© 2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Tie the bandana into a know to

form the Christmas Kerchief.

Tie a square knot about 4 inches from ends of bandanna, leaving a hole in middle. Iron ends flat.



Insert a holly pick into each side of last knot made. Place a dab of hot glue into each side to hold holly in place.



Arrange pinecones into 2 groups of 4. Apply hot glue to stems of first group, and place it into sides of knot with holly. Repeat for other group and side.



Fold ribbon in half, and tie an overhand knot near open ends. Sew folded end to back of square knot.

© 2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is a finished Cowgirl Hat ornament.

Cowgirl Hat



This fun and sassy ornament will add a honky-tonk feel to your Christmas tree. Here are the materials you will need:

12 inches tricolor cord, 4mm wide

4-inch white felt Stetson hat

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

Scissors

14 rhinestone settings, 4mm

7 green rhinestones, 4mm each

7 red rhinestones, 4mm each

Orange stick

8 inches gold elastic cord To construct a Cowgirl Hat ornament:

Tie tricolor cord around brim of hat, with knot at side of hat. Place a dab of hot glue at both sides of hat to secure cord to hat.



Trim ends of cord so they overhang hat brim by 1/8 inch. Glue ends to hat brim to secure.



Push points of a rhinestone setting through hat brim from underneath to top. Place a rhinestone into points.



© 2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Push the points of the rhinestone

settings through the brim of

the Cowgirl Hat ornament.

Using orange stick, push points over rhinestone to hold it in place. Repeat until all rhinestones have been placed around brim, alternating green and red rhinestones.



Fold elastic cord in half, and tie an overhand knot about 1 inch from open ends. Glue knot to bottom front edge of brim.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is a finished On the Trail ornament.



On the Christmas Trail



Giddy up! This fun ornament will have you thinking of home on the range. Here's what you'll need to make it:



Wood horse, about 4x3-1/2 inches

Acrylic paints: white, brown

1/2-inch paintbrush

13 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

2-inch frosted sisal wreath

Craft glue

Tweezers

7 jingle bells, 6mm each

To construct an On the Christmas Trail ornament:



Paint horse white. Let dry, and repaint to cover completely. Let dry. Paint pinto markings with brown paint. Let dry.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use brown paint to create

the pinto markings.

Cut ribbon into an 8-inch length and a 5-inch length.



For hanger, slip 8-inch length of ribbon through wreath and tie an overhand knot about 1/2 inch from open ends. Reshape wreath into an oval.



Slip wreath over horse's head, and place glue on mane where wreath hits. Hold wreath in place until glue sets. (Place ribbon in glue so horse hangs straight.)



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Hold the wreath steady until the glue sets.

Make a 3/4-inch bow with 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue to right front side of wreath.



Using tweezers, glue jingle bells evenly around wreath.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Using tweezers, glue the jingle

bells onto the ornament.



While Christmas is a beloved holiday for people of all ages, it is especially a time for children. On the next page, we will learn how to make children's-themed ornaments.