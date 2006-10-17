Making Western-Themed Ornaments
Put a new and different spin on your Christmas celebration by creating a Western theme for your tree. Decorate your tree with unique ornaments that say the American West: bandanas, cowboys, longhorn steers, and more.
Christmas Kerchief
This is a simple but attractive ornament with a country feel. Here's what you will need:
This fun and sassy ornament will add a honky-tonk feel to your Christmas tree. Here are the materials you will need:
Giddy up! This fun ornament will have you thinking of home on the range. Here's what you'll need to make it:
Here is a completed Christmas Kerchief.
- Red bandanna
- Iron, ironing board
- 2 holly picks with 3 leaves, 3/4-inch leaves
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 8 gold mini pinecones on picks
- 8 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Red thread
- Needle
- Iron bandanna. Fold and iron plain border under so only patterned area shows.
- Fold bandanna, matching opposite corners, into a triangle. Iron flat.
Fold the bandana in half,
cross-wise, to make a triangle.
- Fold long edge down 1/2 inch. Continue folding in same direction until about 2 inches remain unfolded at tip of bandanna.
- Fold bandanna in half, with tip as center. Tie a knot in center; do not pull knot too tightly.
Tie the bandana into a know to
form the Christmas Kerchief.
- Tie a square knot about 4 inches from ends of bandanna, leaving a hole in middle. Iron ends flat.
- Insert a holly pick into each side of last knot made. Place a dab of hot glue into each side to hold holly in place.
- Arrange pinecones into 2 groups of 4. Apply hot glue to stems of first group, and place it into sides of knot with holly. Repeat for other group and side.
- Fold ribbon in half, and tie an overhand knot near open ends. Sew folded end to back of square knot.
Here is a finished Cowgirl Hat ornament.
- 12 inches tricolor cord, 4mm wide
- 4-inch white felt Stetson hat
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- Scissors
- 14 rhinestone settings, 4mm
- 7 green rhinestones, 4mm each
- 7 red rhinestones, 4mm each
- Orange stick
- 8 inches gold elastic cord
- Tie tricolor cord around brim of hat, with knot at side of hat. Place a dab of hot glue at both sides of hat to secure cord to hat.
- Trim ends of cord so they overhang hat brim by 1/8 inch. Glue ends to hat brim to secure.
- Push points of a rhinestone setting through hat brim from underneath to top. Place a rhinestone into points.
Push the points of the rhinestone
settings through the brim of
the Cowgirl Hat ornament.
- Using orange stick, push points over rhinestone to hold it in place. Repeat until all rhinestones have been placed around brim, alternating green and red rhinestones.
- Fold elastic cord in half, and tie an overhand knot about 1 inch from open ends. Glue knot to bottom front edge of brim.
Here is a finished On the Trail ornament.
- Wood horse, about 4x3-1/2 inches
- Acrylic paints: white, brown
- 1/2-inch paintbrush
- 13 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- 2-inch frosted sisal wreath
- Craft glue
- Tweezers
- 7 jingle bells, 6mm each
- Paint horse white. Let dry, and repaint to cover completely. Let dry. Paint pinto markings with brown paint. Let dry.
Use brown paint to create
the pinto markings.
- Cut ribbon into an 8-inch length and a 5-inch length.
- For hanger, slip 8-inch length of ribbon through wreath and tie an overhand knot about 1/2 inch from open ends. Reshape wreath into an oval.
- Slip wreath over horse's head, and place glue on mane where wreath hits. Hold wreath in place until glue sets. (Place ribbon in glue so horse hangs straight.)
Hold the wreath steady until the glue sets.
- Make a 3/4-inch bow with 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue to right front side of wreath.
- Using tweezers, glue jingle bells evenly around wreath.
Using tweezers, glue the jingle
bells onto the ornament.