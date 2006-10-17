Christmas Kerchief

This is a simple but attractive ornament with a country feel. Here's what you will need:
  • Red bandanna
  • Iron, ironing board
  • 2 holly picks with 3 leaves, 3/4-inch leaves
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 8 gold mini pinecones on picks
  • 8 inches red satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
  • Red thread
  • Needle
To construct a Christmas Kerchief ornament:
  1. Iron bandanna. Fold and iron plain border under so only patterned area shows.

  2. Fold bandanna, matching opposite corners, into a triangle. Iron flat.

    
  3. Fold long edge down 1/2 inch. Continue folding in same direction until about 2 inches remain unfolded at tip of bandanna.

  4. Fold bandanna in half, with tip as center. Tie a knot in center; do not pull knot too tightly.

    
  5. Tie a square knot about 4 inches from ends of bandanna, leaving a hole in middle. Iron ends flat.

  6. Insert a holly pick into each side of last knot made. Place a dab of hot glue into each side to hold holly in place.

  7. Arrange pinecones into 2 groups of 4. Apply hot glue to stems of first group, and place it into sides of knot with holly. Repeat for other group and side.

  8. Fold ribbon in half, and tie an overhand knot near open ends. Sew folded end to back of square knot.

    
Cowgirl Hat

This fun and sassy ornament will add a honky-tonk feel to your Christmas tree. Here are the materials you will need:
  • 12 inches tricolor cord, 4mm wide
  • 4-inch white felt Stetson hat
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • Scissors
  • 14 rhinestone settings, 4mm
  • 7 green rhinestones, 4mm each
  • 7 red rhinestones, 4mm each
  • Orange stick
  • 8 inches gold elastic cord
To construct a Cowgirl Hat ornament:
  1. Tie tricolor cord around brim of hat, with knot at side of hat. Place a dab of hot glue at both sides of hat to secure cord to hat.

  2. Trim ends of cord so they overhang hat brim by 1/8 inch. Glue ends to hat brim to secure.

  3. Push points of a rhinestone setting through hat brim from underneath to top. Place a rhinestone into points.

    Push the points of the rhinestone settings through the brim of the Cowgirl Hat ornament.
    
    Push the points of the rhinestone
    settings through the brim of
    the Cowgirl Hat ornament.

  4. Using orange stick, push points over rhinestone to hold it in place. Repeat until all rhinestones have been placed around brim, alternating green and red rhinestones.

  5. Fold elastic cord in half, and tie an overhand knot about 1 inch from open ends. Glue knot to bottom front edge of brim.

    
