How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

Children of all ages will love these playful and colorful ornaments. Add some whimsy to your tree with these children's-themed ornaments.



Dinosaur In December



The dinosaur name for this ornament is "triceratops," but this version is much less scary. Here are the materials you will need:



Felt squares: bright blue, bright yellow

Scissors

Pen or pencil

Polyester batting

Craft glue

6mm wiggle eye

10 inches gold thread

Needle

To construct a Dinosaur In December ornament:



Copy and cut out pattern from the template. Download the template here.



Trace pattern on blue felt with a pen or pencil.



Following traced lines, cut out figure. The side with traced lines is wrong side.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Cut out the traced image of

the dinosaur ornament.

Place pattern on bright yellow felt, and trace a general shape at least 1/2 inch outside figure.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Trace out a general shape

of the ornament.

Cut out shape for backing.



Unfold 1 thickness of batting, and trace main figure on it.



Redraw pattern 1/4 inch inside the traced line.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Redraw the ornament pattern

inside the traced lines.

Cut out figure, following inner traced line.



Place batting on top of wrong side of blue felt. Run a thin line of craft glue at edge of figure, being sure that some glue is placed under outside edge of batting.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Place the batting on top of the

felt and glue it in place.

Place figure and batting on top of right side of yellow felt backing. Press glued edges of blue felt onto backing. Let dry (about 20 minutes).



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Place the dinosaur and the

batting to the yellow felt.

Trim backing material to 1/8 inch of figure, except at spine. Scallop spine edge, leaving about 1/2 inch of material.



Cut out different-size triangular shapes from yellow felt for trim.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Use the remaining yellow felt to

make the scales for the ornament.

Fold triangles in half, and cut a nip out of bottom of triangles. Open flat.



Randomly glue triangles to dinosaur's front.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the triangles to the ornament

in a random pattern.

Glue wiggle eye in place.



To make a hanger, thread needle with gold thread. Draw needle through dinosaur's spine (through both pieces of felt) just below blue edge.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Draw the gold needle through the

ornament to make a hanger.

For a hanger, tie an overhand knot about 4 inches above figure. Cut off excess thread.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is an example of the

Noel Rocking Horse ornament.



Noel Rocking Horse



Though this ornament is built on an embroidery frame, it actually involves no sewing at all. Here is what you will need:



3-inch embroidery frame

Walnut stain

Paintbrushes: 1/2 inch, 5/0

5x5-inch square muslin

Scissors

10 inches green eyelet, 1/2 inch wide

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

13 inches red satin picot-edged ribbon, 1/4 inch wide

Tape measure or yardstick

3-inch rocking horse

Acrylic paint: white, red, green, yellow

To construct a Noel Rocking Horse ornament:



Stain embroidery frame using 1/2-inch paintbrush.



Place muslin in frame, pulling fabric tight. Trim excess material.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Place the muslin into the frame.

Glue eyelet to back of frame, overlapping ends.



Cut ribbon into a 5-inch length and an 8-inch length. Make a 1-inch bow from 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue bow to frame at metal hardware.



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Glue the bow to the top of

the embroidery frame.

Insert 8-inch length of ribbon through metal hardware gap. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends for a hanger.



Paint horse's mane white with 1/2-inch brush. Let dry. Paint horse's body red. Let dry. (For steps 6-9, if needed for full coverage, paint a second coat.)



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Paint the horse's body red and let it dry.

Paint rocker and saddle green. Let dry. (Horse's ears and tips of rocker will overhang frame, so paint back of horse in these areas. Paint all edges of horse.) Paint mane yellow. Let dry.



Using 5/0 brush, add yellow trim to rocker and saddle areas. Paint a green bow and braid to mane and an eyelid and eyelashes to face.



Glue horse to muslin.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

To finish the Noel Rocking Horse

ornament, glue the horse

to the muslin.



Angels and Christmas seem to go together hand-in-hand. In the next section, you will learn how to make angle ornaments.

