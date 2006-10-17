Home & Garden
How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Making Children's-Themed Ornaments

Children of all ages will love these playful and colorful ornaments. Add some whimsy to your tree with these children's-themed ornaments.

Dinosaur In December

The dinosaur name for this ornament is "triceratops," but this version is much less scary. Here are the materials you will need:
  • Felt squares: bright blue, bright yellow
  • Scissors
  • Pen or pencil
  • Polyester batting
  • Craft glue
  • 6mm wiggle eye
  • 10 inches gold thread
  • Needle
To construct a Dinosaur In December ornament:
  1. Copy and cut out pattern from the template. Download the template here.

  2. Trace pattern on blue felt with a pen or pencil.

  3. Following traced lines, cut out figure. The side with traced lines is wrong side.

    Cut out the traced image of the dinosaur ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Cut out the traced image of
    the dinosaur ornament.

  4. Place pattern on bright yellow felt, and trace a general shape at least 1/2 inch outside figure.

    Trace out a general shape of the ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Trace out a general shape
    of the ornament.

  5. Cut out shape for backing.

  6. Unfold 1 thickness of batting, and trace main figure on it.

  7. Redraw pattern 1/4 inch inside the traced line.

    Redraw the ornament pattern inside the traced lines.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Redraw the ornament pattern
    inside the traced lines.

  8. Cut out figure, following inner traced line.

  9. Place batting on top of wrong side of blue felt. Run a thin line of craft glue at edge of figure, being sure that some glue is placed under outside edge of batting.

    Place the batting on top of the felt and glue it in place.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place the batting on top of the
    felt and glue it in place.

  10. Place figure and batting on top of right side of yellow felt backing. Press glued edges of blue felt onto backing. Let dry (about 20 minutes).

    Place the dinosaur and the batting to the yellow felt.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place the dinosaur and the
    batting to the yellow felt.

  11. Trim backing material to 1/8 inch of figure, except at spine. Scallop spine edge, leaving about 1/2 inch of material.

  12. Cut out different-size triangular shapes from yellow felt for trim.

    Use the remaining yellow felt to make the scales for the ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Use the remaining yellow felt to
    make the scales for the ornament.

  13. Fold triangles in half, and cut a nip out of bottom of triangles. Open flat.

  14. Randomly glue triangles to dinosaur's front.

    Glue the triangles to the ornament in a random pattern.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue the triangles to the ornament
    in a random pattern.

  15. Glue wiggle eye in place.

  16. To make a hanger, thread needle with gold thread. Draw needle through dinosaur's spine (through both pieces of felt) just below blue edge.

    Draw the gold needle through the ornament to make a hanger.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Draw the gold needle through the
    ornament to make a hanger.

  17. For a hanger, tie an overhand knot about 4 inches above figure. Cut off excess thread.

    Here is an example of the Noel Rocking Horse ornament.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Here is an example of the
    Noel Rocking Horse ornament.

Noel Rocking Horse

Though this ornament is built on an embroidery frame, it actually involves no sewing at all. Here is what you will need:
  • 3-inch embroidery frame
  • Walnut stain
  • Paintbrushes: 1/2 inch, 5/0
  • 5x5-inch square muslin
  • Scissors
  • 10 inches green eyelet, 1/2 inch wide
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 13 inches red satin picot-edged ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
  • Tape measure or yardstick
  • 3-inch rocking horse
  • Acrylic paint: white, red, green, yellow
To construct a Noel Rocking Horse ornament:
  1. Stain embroidery frame using 1/2-inch paintbrush.

  2. Place muslin in frame, pulling fabric tight. Trim excess material.

    Place the muslin into the frame.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place the muslin into the frame.

  3. Glue eyelet to back of frame, overlapping ends.

  4. Cut ribbon into a 5-inch length and an 8-inch length. Make a 1-inch bow from 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue bow to frame at metal hardware.

    Glue the bow to the top of the embroidery frame.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Glue the bow to the top of
    the embroidery frame.

  5. Insert 8-inch length of ribbon through metal hardware gap. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends for a hanger.

  6. Paint horse's mane white with 1/2-inch brush. Let dry. Paint horse's body red. Let dry. (For steps 6-9, if needed for full coverage, paint a second coat.)

    Paint the horse's body red and let it dry.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Paint the horse's body red and let it dry.

  7. Paint rocker and saddle green. Let dry. (Horse's ears and tips of rocker will overhang frame, so paint back of horse in these areas. Paint all edges of horse.) Paint mane yellow. Let dry.

  8. Using 5/0 brush, add yellow trim to rocker and saddle areas. Paint a green bow and braid to mane and an eyelid and eyelashes to face.

  9. Glue horse to muslin.

    To finish the Noel Rocking Horse ornament, glue the horse to the muslin.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    To finish the Noel Rocking Horse
    ornament, glue the horse
    to the muslin.

Angels and Christmas seem to go together hand-in-hand. In the next section, you will learn how to make angle ornaments.

