How to Make Intricate Christmas Ornaments

Making Children's-Themed Ornaments
Children of all ages will love these playful and colorful ornaments. Add some whimsy to your tree with these children's-themed ornaments.
Dinosaur In December
The dinosaur name for this ornament is "triceratops," but this version is much less scary. Here are the materials you will need:
Though this ornament is built on an embroidery frame, it actually involves no sewing at all. Here is what you will need:
Dinosaur In December
The dinosaur name for this ornament is "triceratops," but this version is much less scary. Here are the materials you will need:
- Felt squares: bright blue, bright yellow
- Scissors
- Pen or pencil
- Polyester batting
- Craft glue
- 6mm wiggle eye
- 10 inches gold thread
- Needle
- Copy and cut out pattern from the template. Download the template here.
- Trace pattern on blue felt with a pen or pencil.
- Following traced lines, cut out figure. The side with traced lines is wrong side.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Cut out the traced image of
the dinosaur ornament.
- Place pattern on bright yellow felt, and trace a general shape at least 1/2 inch outside figure.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Trace out a general shape
of the ornament.
- Cut out shape for backing.
- Unfold 1 thickness of batting, and trace main figure on it.
- Redraw pattern 1/4 inch inside the traced line.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Redraw the ornament pattern
inside the traced lines.
- Cut out figure, following inner traced line.
- Place batting on top of wrong side of blue felt. Run a thin line of craft glue at edge of figure, being sure that some glue is placed under outside edge of batting.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Place the batting on top of the
felt and glue it in place.
- Place figure and batting on top of right side of yellow felt backing. Press glued edges of blue felt onto backing. Let dry (about 20 minutes).
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Place the dinosaur and the
batting to the yellow felt.
- Trim backing material to 1/8 inch of figure, except at spine. Scallop spine edge, leaving about 1/2 inch of material.
- Cut out different-size triangular shapes from yellow felt for trim.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Use the remaining yellow felt to
make the scales for the ornament.
- Fold triangles in half, and cut a nip out of bottom of triangles. Open flat.
- Randomly glue triangles to dinosaur's front.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the triangles to the ornament
in a random pattern.
- Glue wiggle eye in place.
- To make a hanger, thread needle with gold thread. Draw needle through dinosaur's spine (through both pieces of felt) just below blue edge.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Draw the gold needle through the
ornament to make a hanger.
- For a hanger, tie an overhand knot about 4 inches above figure. Cut off excess thread.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is an example of the
Noel Rocking Horse ornament.
Though this ornament is built on an embroidery frame, it actually involves no sewing at all. Here is what you will need:
- 3-inch embroidery frame
- Walnut stain
- Paintbrushes: 1/2 inch, 5/0
- 5x5-inch square muslin
- Scissors
- 10 inches green eyelet, 1/2 inch wide
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 13 inches red satin picot-edged ribbon, 1/4 inch wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- 3-inch rocking horse
- Acrylic paint: white, red, green, yellow
- Stain embroidery frame using 1/2-inch paintbrush.
- Place muslin in frame, pulling fabric tight. Trim excess material.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Place the muslin into the frame.
- Glue eyelet to back of frame, overlapping ends.
- Cut ribbon into a 5-inch length and an 8-inch length. Make a 1-inch bow from 5-inch length of ribbon. Glue bow to frame at metal hardware.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Glue the bow to the top of
the embroidery frame.
- Insert 8-inch length of ribbon through metal hardware gap. Tie an overhand knot 1/2 inch from open ends for a hanger.
- Paint horse's mane white with 1/2-inch brush. Let dry. Paint horse's body red. Let dry. (For steps 6-9, if needed for full coverage, paint a second coat.)
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Paint the horse's body red and let it dry.
- Paint rocker and saddle green. Let dry. (Horse's ears and tips of rocker will overhang frame, so paint back of horse in these areas. Paint all edges of horse.) Paint mane yellow. Let dry.
- Using 5/0 brush, add yellow trim to rocker and saddle areas. Paint a green bow and braid to mane and an eyelid and eyelashes to face.
- Glue horse to muslin.
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
To finish the Noel Rocking Horse
ornament, glue the horse
to the muslin.