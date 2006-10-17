Angel of the Vine

This is a new twist on the classic Christmas tree ornament. Before you get started, here's what you will need:
  • 10 inches iridescent paper twist, 31/2 inches wide
  • Tape measure or yardstick
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun, glue sticks
  • 5-inch gold grape spray
  • 5/8-inch-diameter wood doll head (with drilled hole)
  • Wood wool
  • 3 holly leaves, 11/2 inches each
  • Wire cutters
  • 18 inches gold-edged white ribbon, 1/2 inch wide
  • 8 inches white satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
To construct an Angel of the Vine ornament:
  1. Open and flatten paper twist. Cut paper twist into two 5-inch lengths. Fold each piece in half, bringing 3-1/2-inch sides together.

  2. With 1 folded paper twist, gather open ends together and glue. Repeat for other folded paper twist. These are angel's wings.

