Whether on top of the tree or hanging as an ornament, angels are a Christmas-tree staple. Here are some fun and innovative angel ornaments you can make at home.

Angel of the Vine

This is a new twist on the classic Christmas tree ornament. Before you get started, here's what you will need:

10 inches iridescent paper twist, 31/2 inches wide

Tape measure or yardstick

Scissors

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

5-inch gold grape spray

5/8-inch-diameter wood doll head (with drilled hole)

Wood wool

3 holly leaves, 11/2 inches each

Wire cutters

18 inches gold-edged white ribbon, 1/2 inch wide

8 inches white satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide

To construct an Angel of the Vine ornament:

Open and flatten paper twist. Cut paper twist into two 5-inch lengths. Fold each piece in half, bringing 3-1/2-inch sides together.



With 1 folded paper twist, gather open ends together and glue. Repeat for other folded paper twist. These are angel's wings.