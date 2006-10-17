Making Angel Ornaments
Whether on top of the tree or hanging as an ornament, angels are a Christmas-tree staple. Here are some fun and innovative angel ornaments you can make at home.
Angel of the Vine
This is a new twist on the classic Christmas tree ornament. Before you get started, here's what you will need:
This is what the completed
Angel of the Vine ornament
will look like.
- 10 inches iridescent paper twist, 31/2 inches wide
- Tape measure or yardstick
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 5-inch gold grape spray
- 5/8-inch-diameter wood doll head (with drilled hole)
- Wood wool
- 3 holly leaves, 11/2 inches each
- Wire cutters
- 18 inches gold-edged white ribbon, 1/2 inch wide
- 8 inches white satin ribbon, 1/8 inch wide
- Open and flatten paper twist. Cut paper twist into two 5-inch lengths. Fold each piece in half, bringing 3-1/2-inch sides together.
- With 1 folded paper twist, gather open ends together and glue. Repeat for other folded paper twist. These are angel's wings.