Making Santa Ornaments
Nothing says Christmas like Santa Claus, and now you can see him on your Christmas tree. Here are some fun, homemade Santa Claus ornaments you can make yourself.
Bountiful Santa
This festive ornament is sure to put a smile on everyone's face. Before you begun, here's what you'll need:
©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
Here is an example of the finished
Bountiful Santa ornament.
- Felt squares: red, black
- Scissors
- Craft glue
- Foam ball, 3-inch diameter
- Sequin pins
- Wood ball, 30mm diameter
- Paintbrushes: 1/2 inch, 5/0 liner
- Acrylic paint: white, black, blue, red
- White craft fur
- 9 inches red satin ribbon, 1/16 inch wide
- 1/4-inch white pom-pom
- Hot glue gun, glue sticks
- 2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves
- Wire cutters
- 2 candy canes, 21/2 inches each
- 10 inches plaid fabric ribbon, 3/8 inch wide
- Frosted sisal tree, 31/2 inches
- Copy and cut out patterns from template. Download template PDF here.
- Unless otherwise noted, use craft glue. Cut body pieces, arms, and hat from red felt. Place glue on foam ball. Attach body pieces to ball, and hold in place with pins; the pieces will overlap slightly. When glue dries, remove pins. Set aside.
