Nothing says Christmas like Santa Claus, and now you can see him on your Christmas tree. Here are some fun, homemade Santa Claus ornaments you can make yourself.





Bountiful Santa



This festive ornament is sure to put a smile on everyone's face. Before you begun, here's what you'll need:



©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Here is an example of the finished

Bountiful Santa ornament.



Felt squares: red, black

Scissors

Craft glue

Foam ball, 3-inch diameter

Sequin pins

Wood ball, 30mm diameter

Paintbrushes: 1/2 inch, 5/0 liner

Acrylic paint: white, black, blue, red

White craft fur

9 inches red satin ribbon, 1/16 inch wide

1/4-inch white pom-pom

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

2 holly leaves with berry, 1/2-inch leaves

Wire cutters

2 candy canes, 21/2 inches each

10 inches plaid fabric ribbon, 3/8 inch wide

Frosted sisal tree, 31/2 inches

To construct a Bountiful Santa ornament:

