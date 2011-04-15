How to Make Christmas Ornaments Out of Paper

One of the best things about Christmas is all the pretty decorations. People spend lots of time and effort decorating their Christmas trees. Christmas can get expensive, but you can save your money for buying gifts by making some of those ornaments out of paper.
Here are two ideas for making Christmas ornaments out of paper:
Magazine or wrapping paper cutouts
What you need:
- Old magazines or wrapping paper
- Glue
- Scissors
- String
What to do:
- Glue several magazine pages or layers of wrapping paper back to back so you have a thick stock material made of layers of paper. Your stock material should have colors or pictures on both sides.
- Draw or trace Christmas shapes on your stock material. Make as many shapes as you'd like. It's a good idea to make them between 3 and 6 inches (7.5 and 15 centimeters) tall.
- Cut out your shapes.
- Punch holes near the top of each cutout shape. You can punch the holes with a hole puncher or any other pointy object.
- Thread your string through each of the cutouts. You can keep the cutouts spread out along the string by gluing them to the string. [Craftbits]
Paper plate cone friends
What you need:
- Paper plates
- Tape or glue
- Scissors
- Crayons or markers
- String
What to do:
- Cut a paper plate in half.
- Cut off the curved lip at the edge, so you have a completely flat semicircle.
- Hold your semicircle with the flat edge horizontally at the top.
- Draw or trace a Christmas character on the half-plate. Make your character wide enough to take up most of the plate, and tall enough for the drawing to extend to the top and bottom edges of the plate.
- Color and decorate your character.
- Roll the semicircle into a cone, with the picture facing out.
- Glue or tape the cone together [Kinderart].
- Slip the string through the top of the cone. Tie a large knot at one end of the string, so it holds your cone friend. Tie the other end to your tree.