How to Make Christmas Ornaments Out of Paper

One of the best things about Christmas is all the pretty decorations. People spend lots of time and effort decorating their Christmas trees. Christmas can get expensive, but you can save your money for buying gifts by making some of those ornaments out of paper.

Here are two ideas for making Christmas ornaments out of paper:

Magazine or wrapping paper cutouts

What you need:

Old magazines or wrapping paper

Glue

Scissors

String

What to do:

Glue several magazine pages or layers of wrapping paper back to back so you have a thick stock material made of layers of paper. Your stock material should have colors or pictures on both sides. Draw or trace Christmas shapes on your stock material. Make as many shapes as you'd like. It's a good idea to make them between 3 and 6 inches (7.5 and 15 centimeters) tall. Cut out your shapes. Punch holes near the top of each cutout shape. You can punch the holes with a hole puncher or any other pointy object. Thread your string through each of the cutouts. You can keep the cutouts spread out along the string by gluing them to the string.

Paper plate cone friends

What you need:

Paper plates

Tape or glue

Scissors

Crayons or markers

String

What to do: