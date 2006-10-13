How to Plan a Christmas Party

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. The right decorations can make your Christmas an event to remember.

The sound of a crackling fire. The joy of newly fallen snow. The anticipation of Santa Claus. The smell of a cedar tree. The taste of a freshly baked Christmas cookie. At its very essence, Christmas is a holiday that excites our senses. How things sound, look, feel, smell, and taste evoke memories of holidays past, flooding us with emotions.

The best way to re-create these memories -- and to create new memories for our families and friends -- is to surround ourselves with things that remind us of the season. Decorating is one of the easiest ways to accomplish this. Whether you are planning a small get together or a large party, decking your home in seasonal splendor will satiate the senses and fill all your guests with holiday spirit.

Ornament Centerpiece:Before you begin constructing your Christmas centerpiece, you'll need to assemble the following items:

Dry floral foam

Knife

4- to 6-inch-high brass bowl

Hot glue gun, glue sticks

Ruler

Evergreen bough

14 Christmas ornament balls

12 small pinecones

1 spray of plums (or about 7 plums)

4 berry sprays, cut into pieces

3 poinsettia flowers with leaves

To create an ornament centerpiece:

Cut floral foam to fit the bowl; glue. (Use a plastic liner if you don't want to glue bowl.) Cut bough into five- to six-inch lengths. Form width and length by gluing greens around edge of container. Mound Christmas ornaments, pinecones, plums, and berry sprays on the greens and floral foam and secure with hot glue. Glue sprigs of greens, poinsettia flowers, and other poinsettia leaves to fill in holes between ornaments and pinecones.

The Colors of ChristmasChristmas is all about color. Glowing strings of lights, festive stockings, and beautifully wrapped gifts take center stage. The colors you choose to emphasize in your Christmas decorations can impact the feelings they evoke. Consider your goals -- icy and intense, cozy and traditional, modern and fresh, elegant and luxurious -- before deciding on a color scheme.

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas: A white Christmas can be classic and traditional or glamorous and fresh. That's the beauty of decorating with such a versatile color. With contemporary interiors, an all-white Christmas is en vogue: current, up-to-date, modern. With traditional decors, all white lends a homespun feel to the holidays. Twinkling white lights and touches of silver are spectacular accents to an all-white decorating scheme. Flickering candles or a roaring fire add warmth to pure white and play up the shimmery effect of any gold or silver accents.

Now that you have your decorations picked out, it's time to plan your party. On the next page, we will help you make your Christmas party a reality.