Why Gift Recipients Have a Surprising Preference for Sloppy Wrapping

" " Americans spend a lot of money on gift wrapping supplies. ronstik/Shutterstock

They say appearances can be deceiving. In the case of gift giving, they might be right.

Consumers in the U.S. spend billions of dollars a year on wrapping gifts, in most cases to make their presents look as good as possible. This includes money spent on paper, boxes, ribbon and pretty bows.

While some people are particularly skilled at gift wrapping — with the perfect folds, carefully tied ribbons and bows — others aren't quite cut out for it, and apparently would prefer washing dishes or cleaning the house.

Two colleagues and I wondered whether all that time and effort is actually worth it. Does a beautiful presentation actually lead to a better-liked gift? Or is it the other way around?