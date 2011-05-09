10 Green Kitchen Cabinet Designs

Whether you're recycling old soda cans or furniture, you're keeping a lot of garbage out of the landfills. So, how recyclable are kitchen cabinets? There are a couple of ways to look at it:

They can be recycled: There are plenty of ways to recycle old cabinets. They can be repurposed as cabinets in another room, used as bookcases, sold or given away on Craigslist or Freecycle, cut and re-designed for a new furniture piece, or even taken to a local recycling center if they have the resources to deal with that particular type of cabinet [source: Recycling Cabinets ]. They have been recycled: Whether the cabinets are made from re-purposed materials, waste products or they're just vintage, cabinets that are being reused leave a smaller carbon footprint . For one thing, new hardwood cabinets are not being made and transported, which cuts down on emissions. Also, cabinets that are actively recycled keep that material out of the over-crowded dump.

Conserving forests and keeping landfill waste low are both excellent ways to take care of Mother Earth, so look for cabinets that can be recycled, are recycled or both. Organizations like the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing Association (KCMA) and the Forest Stewardship Program (FSP) are actively trying to help consumers understand that recyclable options are available.