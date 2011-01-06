10 Questions to Ask Your Green Contractor

Whether building a new home, adding a room or remodeling an existing home, there are many decisions to make. In today's eco-sensitive environment, one of those decisions will likely be choosing a green contractor.

Green homes offer lower costs, increased comfort and healthier environments. To achieve these things, green contractors address a variety of home efficiency and maintenance challenges, such as lowering high energy bills, reducing opportunities for mold growth and keeping insect infestations at bay.

Finding the right green contractor is crucial to ensuring an integrated and sustainable residence. But how do you choose among green contractors?

Identifying the best one for the job is all about asking the right things. On the following pages, we'll look at some of the questions that can help you identify and work with a good green contractor.