Why should you double dip your nails?

When it comes to going green, the term "green nails" has nothing to do with a radical, neon-hued manicure. In fact, it's about those tiny, vital parts of all construction that work hard to hold things together. We rarely consider the nails that go into building when we think of greening our environment and homes. However, there are ways to treat construction nails that make them friendlier to the environment, help them last longer and even make them look better for years to come.

When you make your construction nails last longer, you don't need to replace them as often. And, of course, by using fewer nails over the life of a project, you're reducing the number of nails that end up in landfills. One popular way of making your nails last is called double dipping.

So what is double dipping, and why would you want to bother with it? Nails are most often made of steel, which contains iron. Rust, or iron oxide, occurs when iron, water and oxygen meet. Therefore, an untreated nail is subject to rust, which then makes the nail susceptible to corrosion, compromising its strength and, eventually, the strength of the structure.

You can make a nail more resistant to this dangerous rust by treating the nail, or dipping it. Dipping, or galvanization, is the process of covering the nail by submerging it in molten zinc. The steel of the nail and the molten zinc create an alloy layer that protects the nail from corrosion. That way, if corrosion does occur, it will affect the outside protective layer before it reaches the nail itself.

For additional protection, galvanized nails can be dipped into molten zinc more than once, which is called double dipping. Next, we'll look at some of the advantages of double dipping your nails.