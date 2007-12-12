How Energy Star Works

Energy Star Rebates and Credits
Until the end of 2007, the Internal Revenue Service is offering tax credits for certain Energy Star-rated home improvements. These include the following, up to set dollar amounts:
- Windows and doors: 10 percent of cost for Energy Star-rated windows and doors
- Roofing: 10 percent of cost for Energy Star-labeled metal roofs
- Insulation: 10 percent of cost
- HVAC: $300 for specific Energy Star-labeled central air conditioners and heat pumps; $150 for specific Energy Star-labeled furnaces
- Water heaters: $300 for specific water heaters, including tankless
- Solar energy: 30 percent of cost for solar water heaters
State tax credits and exemptions vary, and some Energy Star partners offer rebates on their products. The Energy Star Web site has a page where you can check on local rebates and tax credits by your zip code.
The Energy Star label doesn't necessarily translate to thousands of dollars in savings for buyers, but it does give consumers one less area to research when buying new appliances. In comparison to other products in the category, the Energy Star labeled product is doing its part to go green.
