How Energy Star Works

Until the end of 2007, the Internal Revenue Service is offering tax credits for certain Energy Star-rated home improvements. These include the following, up to set dollar amounts:

Windows and doors: 10 percent of cost for Energy Star-rated 10 percent of cost for Energy Star-rated windows and doors

Roofing: 10 percent of cost for Energy Star-labeled metal roofs

Insulation: 10 percent of cost

HVAC: $300 for specific Energy Star-labeled central $300 for specific Energy Star-labeled central air conditioners and heat pumps; $150 for specific Energy Star-labeled furnaces

Water heaters: $300 for specific $300 for specific water heaters , including tankless

Solar energy: 30 percent of cost for 30 percent of cost for solar water heaters

State tax credits and exemptions vary, and some Energy Star partners offer rebates on their products. The Energy Star Web site has a page where you can check on local rebates and tax credits by your zip code.

The Energy Star label doesn't necessarily translate to thousands of dollars in savings for buyers, but it does give consumers one less area to research when buying new appliances. In comparison to other products in the category, the Energy Star labeled product is doing its part to go green.

To learn more about the Energy Star program, check out the links below.

How much money will you actually save? According to the Energy Star Web site, savings vary. For instance, an Energy Star refrigerator's annual home savings is typically only about $4 and a dishwasher saves $8, but a clothes washer's savings is typically $41 (even more if you go with a front-loader) and a programmable thermostat will save you $100. And according to the Department of Energy, refrigerator efficiency is getting a boost. The DOE announced in August 2007 that it has changed its criteria. As of April 28, 2008, full-size refrigerators must be at least 20 percent more efficient than current standards, up from 15 percent. That will add a couple of­ dollars to the annual savings.

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources ­