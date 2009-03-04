Home & Garden
What are green communities?

by Sara Elliott

Green Community Water Management - Doing the Math

Green communities recognize that water is a precious resource and we have to share. Water looks abundant, but it's really not. Only about three percent of the Earth's water is fresh water. Without maintaining a delicate balance in which unpolluted water is available to people and the surrounding environment, unexpected problems arise, often with disastrous results [source: USGS].

Community water management involves supplying water to your home or business, removing and treating wastewater and returning it to the environment. This can be a challenging set of tasks. If a town grows too quickly and water resources are overtaxed, the water you and others use can lower the water level in nearby rivers or lakes, harming wildlife. High water use can also lower the water table that nurtures neighboring ecosystems.

There are potential problems with improperly handling waste water, too. Polluted water going back into natural ecosystems can poison animals and plants. This can happen when aging or undersized water treatment plants can't keep up with the demand. Even rainwater runoff going into storm drains can carry oil, antifreeze and other pollutants into rivers that feed wildlife and support nearby parks and wetlands. In nature, much of this runoff is absorbed into and filtered by the soil.

Some of the ways green communities manage water effectively is by using water efficient products, like dual flush and high-efficiency toilets. They also plant water-friendly landscaping that uses water-efficient plants instead of traditional lawn grasses. Green neighborhoods are designed to help reduce rainwater runoff, either by using materials that help absorb some of the water or by employing catchment systems that harvest rainwater. Other water smart strategies are used, too, like recycling grey water. Grey water is wastewater from sinks and tubs that's then used again in toilets or for irrigation.

From managing water, lets move on to finding greener ways of living and getting around.

Saving Water in Your Home­

You don't have to live in a green community to start developing greener water habits. If you have an older home, your toilet could be using three to five gallons of water per flush. Compare this to the new 1.6-gallon per flush toilet models on the market today. According to the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) replacing all of these old, water-wasting toilets would save about two billion gallons of water each and every day [source: Green Living]. Want some other water saving tips?

  • Turn off the water when you brush your teeth.
  • Take a shower instead of a bath.
  • Harvest rainwater for your garden by installing a rain barrel under your downspout.

Cutting back on your water use and harvesting rainwater saves money and helps to preserve the municipal and natural water resources in your area. That's a good thing for you and the environment.

