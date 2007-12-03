How LEED Certification Works

LEED Points



When construction on your home is complete, your builder will fill out a LEED checklist. There are 129 available points in the LEED for Homes category, and the requirements are weighted. Using renewable energy like wind or solar power, for example, can get you 10 points, while installing exhaust fans in your bathroom is good for one point. A LEED-certified inspector will then award a level of certification.

Certified (45-59 points)

Silver (60-74 points)

Gold (75-89 points)

Platinum (90-128 points)

­Points can be added or subtracted from this total based on the square footage of your home. Check out the chart in the LEED for Homes Program Pilot Rating System manual for more information.