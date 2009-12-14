10 Materials Keeping Your House Warm

Your jeans can serve a far greater purpose than being something to wear to work on casual Fridays. Made from post-industrial recycled cotton fabrics (such as blue jeans), cotton insulation earns kudos not only for its environmental and health safety, but also for its ability to dampen sound better than some other kinds of insulation. Installers aren't required to wear respiratory or safety equipment when dealing with cotton insulation, and no warning labels are required on the product. A nontoxic fire- and pest-repellant called Boron is used to treat it. Also, in colder climates, cotton insulation maintains its R-value. Cotton insulation comes in batts and can be installed in a similar way to that of fiberglass insulation.