Top 5 Kitchen Building Trends

Kitchen trends have changed a lot since the sunny 1960s. Archive Holdings Inc./Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

­Kitchens are no longer the purely utilitarian setups they were when wood-burning stoves and running water were all the rage. We've seen kitchens go through some interesting changes, from the avocado-green appliances of the 1970s to the first smooth glass cooktops that sprang up in the late 20th century.

­Modern trends in kitchen design are no less dramatic, and some even have a retro-inspired taste. Whether we're talking super-modern or '50s chic, it's about blending style with utility -- no one wants­ a built-in refrigerator that's just 12 inches (30 centimeters) deep due to space constraints. And while sleek and spaciou­s are in, removing your cabinets to make your kitchen feel bigger is probably not the way to go.

So which kitchen trends meet the style and utility standards? Can you achieve a trendy cooking space and still be able to actually cook? It's all about balancing your food-prep needs with your aesthetic tastes. In this article, we'll look at five of the top kitchen trends out there now. You may just find a couple you'll be dying to integrate into a current or future remodel.