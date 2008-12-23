Top 5 Kitchen Building Trends

Many homeowners wish to conceal their bulky appliances with panels that match their cabinetry. Ivan Hunter/Photodisc/ ­Getty Images

­Traditionally, the kitchen has never been the sleekest room in the house. Appliances can be sort of bulky, and often they can disrupt an overall design theme -- in other words, a range, sink, refrigerator and dishwasher tend to stick out like a sore thumb. So if you're redoing your kitchen (and probably spending a good chunk of cash on lovely new cabinetry), you might want to avoid the relative eyesore of a giant fridge.

One of the biggest trends in kitchens right now is the hidden appliance. You can customize your kitchen so that each appliance is hidden by cabinet doors that match your pantry doors, sort of like the doors that some people use to conceal their television when guests come over. You can hide away anything in the cabinetry -- the fridge, the trash container, the dishwasher and even the stove top. A company called Fisher and Paykel makes a cooktop that lets you push a button to retract the burners when you're not using them [source: Mucci].

Another option in hidden appliances is simple building them into a custom cabinetry design rather then enclosing them. Built-ins can be trimmed with the same molding as the rest of your kitchen so your appliances become part of the design instead of breaking up the flow.

And finally, our list of trends ends with what is possibly the least truly useful but definitely the coolest way to update your kitchen.