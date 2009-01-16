How to Build Pole Barns

Pole Barn Kits
So, you've decided you need a pole barn on your property but don't want the hassle of buying all the materials and tools or dealing with all the measuring and cutting. You can pay someone to build it for you, but there's another option -- a pole barn kit. Keep in mind, though, that assembly is required.
National and regional companies sell pole barn kits. Basically, the company delivers all the materials to you, and you supply the tools, the know-how and the labor. Some companies offer in-house financing, professional blueprints and toll-free customer service. Many can also hook you up with construction consultants in your area, if needed [source: DIY].
A pole barn kit for a wood-framed pole barn with footprints from 24 feet by 32 feet (7.3 by 9.8 meters) up to 40 feet by 80 feet (12.2 x 24.4 meters), with a wall height from 10 to 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters) might include the following:
- Pre-engineered wood trusses
- Treated eave posts
- Treated gable posts
- Treated skirt boards (one row)
- Wall girts
- Roof purlins
- Double top girt truss carrier
- Painted galvalume siding (Galvalume is aluminum-zinc alloy coated sheet steel)
- Painted galvalume roof
- Painted galvalume trim
- Painted steel sliding screws
- Galvanized steel framing nails
- One or two bags of concrete mix per post
- One sliding door for gable end
- One 3-foot (0.9-meter) flush entry door
- Siding with a 25-year corrosion-resistant warranty and a 40-year paint warranty
- Selection of 18 colors [sources: DIY, Fetterville]
No matter what you're looking for, you now have a myriad of options when it comes to building a pole barn. For more information, visit the links below.
