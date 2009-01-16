How to Build Pole Barns

So, you've decided you need a pole barn on your property but don't want the hassle of buying all the materials and tools or dealing with all the measuring and cutting. You can pay someone to build it for you, but there's another option -- a pole barn kit. Keep in mind, though, that assembly is required.

National and regional companies sell pole barn kits. Basically, the company delivers all the materials to you, and you supply the tools, the know-how and the labor. Some companies offer in-house financing, professional blueprints and toll-free customer service. Many can also hook you up with construction consultants in your area, if needed [source: DIY].

A pole barn kit for a wood-framed pole barn with footprints from 24 feet by 32 feet (7.3 by 9.8 meters) up to 40 feet by 80 feet (12.2 x 24.4 meters), with a wall height from 10 to 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters) might include the following:

Pre-engineered wood trusses

Treated eave posts

Treated gable posts

Treated skirt boards (one row)

Wall girts

Roof purlins

Double top girt truss carrier

Painted galvalume siding (Galvalume is aluminum-zinc alloy coated sheet steel)

Painted galvalume roof

Painted galvalume trim

Painted steel sliding screws

Galvanized steel framing nails

One or two bags of concrete mix per post

One sliding door for gable end

One 3-foot (0.9-meter) flush entry door

Siding with a 25-year corrosion-resistant warranty and a 40-year paint warranty

Fetterville] Selection of 18 colors [sources: DIY

No matter what you're looking for, you now have a myriad of options when it comes to building a pole barn. For more information, visit the links below.

No Assembly Required­ Of course, you can skip the kit, which costs from about $5,600 for a smaller pole barn to $14,200 for a larger one (not including delivery unless you live in the company’s service area), and just order the entire structure. Kaufold’s Country Sheds and Gazebos, on Long Island, New York, delivers to 10 states. It sells a run-in 10- by 40-foot (3- by 12-meter) wood horse barn for $8,900, while a one-stall wood horse barn goes for $4,000 [source: Kaufold’s]. ­

