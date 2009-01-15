Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Construction
  5. Construction Planning and Projects

What is a carport?

by Chris Marlowe

Portable Carports

­Many situations could be improved with the use of a portable or pop-up canopy. Consider the following scenarios:

  • You have kenneled hunting dogs that would appreciate protection from inclement weather and s­un.
  • At the other end of the animal spectrum, you could build a rabbit hutch or chicken coop with chicken wire and a portable carport. Such a structure would keep these delicate animals from overheating or being pelted by precipitation.
  • If you sell vegetables or crafts at open-air markets, a portable carport can offer you shade from the sun and heat.
  • Preparing for a backyard event or outdoor wedding and worried about the prospect of rain? Special-event white carport canopies can give you peace of mind.
  • If you own a business, portable carports also are a great solution for employee or customer parking.
  • Headed to the beach? Tired of getting crisped or having sand blown into the potato salad on windy days? Use a portable pop-up canopy to enjoy a worry-free day.

Although most portable canopies are open, you can add removable sidewalls or select an enclosed tent design. Smaller pop-ups are simple to set up and also lightweight. They're often available in a range of colors, allowing you to customize for a special outdoor event.

Advertisement

Are you a do-it-yourselfer? If so, perhaps a carport kit is the way to go. Read on for more information about this cost-saving option.

Accessorizing a Portable Carport­

You will find a variety of portable carport accessories to meet a plethora of needs. Carrying cases and bags are great if you use the carport in a variety of locations. You can fill weight bags with sand or rocks and place them at the legs of the carport to ensure greater stability. Anchor kits offer a better deterrent to thieves and greater stability in windstorms. Canopy screen kits are available if you’re using the carport for an outdoor gathering and would like protection from both bugs and the elements [source: CarportsUSA]. ­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Extend an Existing Deck

How to Survive a Major Remodel

How to Choose the Right Remodeler

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement