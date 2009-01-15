What is a carport?

­Many situations could be improved with the use of a portable or pop-up canopy. Consider the following scenarios:

You have kenneled hunting dogs that would appreciate protection from inclement weather and s­un.

At the other end of the animal spectrum, you could build a rabbit hutch or chicken coop with chicken wire and a portable carport. Such a structure would keep these delicate animals from overheating or being pelted by precipitation.

If you sell vegetables or crafts at open-air markets, a portable carport can offer you shade from the sun and heat.

Preparing for a backyard event or outdoor wedding and worried about the prospect of rain? Special-event white carport canopies can give you peace of mind.

If you own a business, portable carports also are a great solution for employee or customer parking.

Headed to the beach? Tired of getting crisped or having sand blown into the potato salad on windy days? Use a portable pop-up canopy to enjoy a worry-free day.

Although most portable canopies are open, you can add removable sidewalls or select an enclosed tent design. Smaller pop-ups are simple to set up and also lightweight. They're often available in a range of colors, allowing you to customize for a special outdoor event.

Are you a do-it-yourselfer? If so, perhaps a carport kit is the way to go. Read on for more information about this cost-saving option.