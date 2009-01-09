How Home Floor Plans Work

­It can be frustrating waiting for home construction to wrap. It gets pricey, too. You've been paying­ the crew and buying materials, piecing it all together little by little. And if you­ live near the construction site, you sure won't miss those 6 a.m. hammer-and-saw wakeup calls. That's why many people turn to modular homes.

Modular homes are built in sections (or modules) at a factory and then moved to the home site. This cuts down on the on-site construction, making it more cost-efficient. At one time or another, you've probably gotten stuck behind one of the wide-load trucks with a half-finished house on the back. That's a piece of someone's modular home.

The floor plans for these homes must vary from the norm to accommodate their transportation and final construction needs. They have to be organized in a way that the house can be easily broken down into sections small enough to fit onto the back of a truck. This often results in narrow rooms and a lot of support structures. At the same time, these homes still need to accommodate their future dwellers. Drawing out plans specific to both needs can be a challenge, but modular homes have proven to be a popular means of home ownership.

So you understand floor plans a bit better now, as well as the difference between homes built on-site, mobile homes and modular homes. Now the next time you need to move, you can make an informed decision and take an active role in forming any necessary floor plans.

Modifying the Plan Things change. Budgets get tight, new needs arise, and, hey, you might just be fickle. In any case, it can be easy enough to modify your floor plans and blueprints as long as you haven’t gotten too far into the actual construction. Moving walls or windows involves simple marks on your prints. But, because you might not understand the structural integrity of your home, you’ll obviously need to run all changes by a professional [source: House Designers].­

