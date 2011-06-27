How to Measure a Roof for Shingles

Draw a rough layout of your roof. Divide the roof into manageable sections. This doesn't have to be an exact sketch, but the closer to scale that you draw, the less room there will be for mistakes. Remember to account for skylights, chimneys, pipes and solar panels if you have any installed on your roof.

Measure and record your findings. Climb onto your roof and measure each section by its height and width. Record the measurements on your sketch of the roof. If you use a measuring tape, you'll need someone to hold the tape while you measure the area. Alternatively, you can purchase a measuring wheel from your local hardware store. This will allow you to measure the area by yourself.