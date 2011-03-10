What's the worst that can happen if you rush your construction project?

When contractors are inundated with work, they sometimes hire unskilled laborers, cut corners or use unsatisfactory materials. This can lead to all kinds of problems with your new home.

According to Homeowners Against Defective Dwellings, leaky roofs are among the most common problems that come about when a house is built too quickly. A leaky roof can be caused by poor drainage or skimping on materials, such as flashing (metal panels under the shingles) or felt backing for the shingles.

Advertisement

"Moisture intrusion" is the top complaint about newly built homes [source: Roney]. Contractors should build your home's foundation in a way that will keep moisture away from it. That means first grading the property --- bulldozing the soil so water flows away from the house. They also need to cushion the foundation walls with a thick layer of backfill, such as loose gravel. If the fill material isn't put in correctly, flooding can ensue. Downspouts and gutters also need to be installed so rainwater is corralled away from the house and doesn't end up around the foundation.

Cracked foundations are another serious problem that can be caused by rushed building jobs. These cracks can be a result of the house being built in the wrong kind of soil (builders should test the soil before beginning a project); not tamping down the fill soil (which means the house will continue to "settle"); or skimping on the necessary reinforcement materials [source: Lewis].

If windows aren't hung properly, it can lead to leaks, drafts, fogging and window jams. Contractors sometimes cut corners by skipping the flashing or insulation around windows, which can lead to swelling of wood, bulging and cracking of walls, and infiltration of mold.

The ingestion of mold can result in serious health problems. The use of damp plywood rather than hardwood when materials are scarce contributes to the growth of mold, as does insufficient ventilation, improper sealing of air conditioning and heating, and condensation from improperly insulated pipes.