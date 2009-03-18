How to Clean a Chimney

When cleaning a chimney, the first and most important safety concern is that you should not have any fires going when starting the cleaning process. Yes, that's an obvious one, but it's a concern nonetheless.

The next safety concern to be aware of when cleaning a chimney is the use of ladders and working from your roof. A fall from a roof or high up on a ladder can be dangerous, resulting in paralysis or even death. You can make this aspect safer by being very careful and aware of your surroundings. Or, you can eliminate this safety concern all together by choosing the rod method from the bottom up. As the only method that doesn't require someone getting up on the roof, it is the safest in that regard.

The final main safety concern relates to your vision and respiratory health. Be sure to wear goggles and a dust mask (or a full-face mask) when doing this kind of work. The soot, ash and other debris can be irritating to your eyes and respiratory system [source: Family Education].

If you are uncomfortable with any of these tasks or safety concerns, don't hesitate to call a professional.

Long Term Concern­ So you've cleaned your chimney without falling off the ladder or inhaling much of the soot -- your safety concerns are in the clear, right? Not so fast. Did you clear away all the creosote? Creosote is a buildup in your chimney that can be difficult to remove. But you do want to remove it because it is the primary cause of dangerous chimney fires [source: The Chimney Sweep]. A chimney fire can lead to a house fire. Within seconds, the flames from a chimney fire can spread to the roof of a house. And once the roof is on fire, the fire can spread anywhere in the house. ­

