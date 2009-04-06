Area Rug Inlay

On a piece of cardboard, draw to size the pattern(s) you want to inlay, and cut the pattern from the cardboard. If the pattern is asymmetrical, label one side "up" so that it is always traced with the correct side facing that way.

Carefully trace the pattern onto the backside of the remnant to be cut, and cut the pattern out with a utility knife. Clear loose yarns from edges, and set aside.

According to how you want the remnant to lie, position the cardboard pattern onto the backside of the area rug and trace with the marker. Cut the pattern from the area rug.

Working from the backside of the rug, press the cut pattern into the area rug so that it fits snugly.