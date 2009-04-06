Baseball Carpet

Now that all the necessary pieces of carpet have been cut, the next step is to begin fitting the pieces together, like a big puzzle. When adding the different, colored pieces to the baseball diamond, place each piece on top of the green carpet and cut around each with a carpet knife. (You may want to use tailor's chalk to first mark the outline of the colored pieces, before making your cuts.) The cutouts from the green carpet should be large enough that the colored pieces fit like pieces of a puzzle.