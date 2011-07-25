What do you need to know when choosing carpet?

First of all, carpet padding supports your carpet and protects it from wear and tear. It also helps insulate your home and absorbs sound. Different kinds of carpet pads are recommended for different types of carpets and for rooms with different amounts of traffic.

To keep your costs low, shop around before you buy your carpet. Splurge on better quality carpeting for rooms with higher traffic. If you get carpet tile, you can replace one tile rather than the whole carpet if part of it gets ruined. Research the pros and cons (and prices) of different fiber types.