Covering Shrubs

To keep trees out of the way while you're painting, tie a rope around the trunk, and pull the tree out away from the house. Stake the other end of the rope out in the yard.

Trees, bushes, and ornamental shrubs can also get in the way of your painting. Prune any branches that hang over the house or brush up against walls. Evergreen trees and tall bushes growing close to the house can be wrapped with canvas drop cloths. Tie one end of a rope around the trunk at least halfway up. Pull the top of the tree out and away from the house, and tie the other end of the rope to a stake placed farther out in the yard.

Cover smaller shrubs, flower beds, sidewalks, and driveways with drop cloths to protect them from paint drips and spills.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these helpful articles: