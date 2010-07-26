Creating Mood with Color and Paint

Red - Warm and energetic, red can be an overpowering color in design when it's used too prominently. Red is dynamic and exciting on a single focus wall or in art or accent pieces. If you love modern design, have a lust for life, enjoy lively conversation and a passionate atmosphere, rely on red, but tone it down with a cooler color like blue or green.

Yellow - Considered happy and upbeat, yellow can be a design challenge. A little of it can energize a room, while too much can make the space seem harsh and grating. Yellow can inspire strong responses either for or against the hue. It's also hard to tune out. If you're using yellow, treat it like red and employ it as an accent with cooler colors, or in the palest sorbet shades. Babies may cry more around yellow, so avoid using it too conspicuously in a nursery or playroom.

Green - Humans have an affinity for green because it's so common in nature. It's a popular color in interior design, too, so much that some designers consider it a new neutral. Naturally calming, green works well in rooms where people go to relax and unwind. Green is luscious in a family room, media room, kitchen or den.