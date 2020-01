Creating Mood with Color and Paint

Considered happy and upbeat, yellow can be a design challenge. A little of it can energize a room, while too much can make the space seem harsh and grating. Yellow can inspire strong responses either for or against the hue. It's also hard to tune out. If you're using yellow, treat it like red and employ it as an accent with cooler colors, or in the palest sorbet shades. Babies may cry more around yellow, so avoid using it too conspicuously in a nursery or playroom.