How to Paint a Brick Fireplace

Cover the areas of wall and floor around your fireplace to protect them from drips or other accidents. Next, clean the bricks as best you can. Scrub the bricks down with sandpaper or wire brushes, to get all the dirt out of the pores of the bricks. If your brick fireplace was previously painted, you'll have to get every bit of old paint off. Use degreasers, such as dishwashing soap, and water to clean off any soot or grime. Use a vacuum to suck up any remaining loose debris [source: painting-ideas-techniques ].