How to Pick a Paint Color

Even though most homeowners know that painting is the most inexpensive way to turn their home from dull to exciting, they will nevertheless express their reluctance loud and clear. They feel it's an intimidating task and a confusing experience. They're terrified of choosing the wrong color from the myriad of colors available. While some people feel there are so many choices they're bound to find the right one, others end up feeling that there are so many choices they don't know where to start. The tips outlined below will help you if you feel stumped by this important choice.
- Be patient You're no different than anybody else, and although it may take a bit of time, you'll find the right color paint for your room.
- Make an inventory Make a list of all the colors in each room you want to paint. Know the color of the furniture and rugs, so that the paint you choose will complement them.
- Choose the atmosphere and color scheme Decide on what you want the room to express. Do you want it to have a rich and elegant look or an easygoing, informal look? That will determine whether you choose light, airy colors or dark, formal colors.
- Consider the size of the room If the room is small, bold colors will make it look smaller. With larger rooms you have more flexibility.
- Choose your color Now you're ready to choose the color paint. Go to a paint store that has a color wheel. This essential tool is constructed to help you see the relationship between different colors and shades. You will be able to see the result of mixing certain colors with each other. Familiarize yourself with the color wheel and learn how best to mix and match colors.
- Order a sample When you have chosen a color, ask the store to prepare a sample for you. Take the sample home and paint it on the wall, to see if it's really what you want [sources: Home Guides, Dummies].
