Picking the right color is just one step to a successful paint job. Courtesy of Homemadesimple.com

"Brush" and "roller" are part of everyone's painting vocabulary, but we've got a few more that are bound to become part of yours. While the old standards boost the colors of your walls, sometimes your house demands a little more. Our techniques will not only add the same crisp hues, but also breathe life into your walls' texture. Soon enough, "faux finish" and "pressing" will be phrases you'll be teaching your friends.