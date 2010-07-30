Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Painting

9 Innovative Painting Ideas for the Home

by Home Made Simple
3

Use a Sponge

Sponging is one of the easiest decorative finishes to add. It looks light and airy, almost as though clouds painted your walls. Good sponges for applying paint (sea sponges, not dish sponges) are available at most hardware and paint stores.

Pour your top coat paint into a roller tray, then dip a clean sponge into the tray. Don't saturate it, apply just enough to cover the surface. Using a light touch, press the sponge against the wall. Rotate the sponge as you continue to dab it on the wall until your desired area is filled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Can I use interior paint for exterior surfaces?

10 Tricks for Painting Your Home's Exterior

10 Tools You Need to Paint Your Home's Exterior

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement