Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Painting

9 Innovative Painting Ideas for the Home

by Home Made Simple
6

Paint with Polish

Achieve a warm, textured look with this simple technique of applying furniture polish in generous amounts, then smoothing it into the wall in an artistic, freehand motion. Simply purchase clear furniture polish and liquid tint in the color of your choice. Mix the tint into the polish, then apply it to the walls with a chip brush. Next, smooth with a stain pad in a decorative pattern. Once dry, complete the project by polishing the surface with a car buffer for an extra-shiny finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Can I use interior paint for exterior surfaces?

10 Tricks for Painting Your Home's Exterior

10 Tools You Need to Paint Your Home's Exterior

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement