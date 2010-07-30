9 Innovative Painting Ideas for the Home

Achieve a warm, textured look with this simple technique of applying furniture polish in generous amounts, then smoothing it into the wall in an artistic, freehand motion. Simply purchase clear furniture polish and liquid tint in the color of your choice. Mix the tint into the polish, then apply it to the walls with a chip brush. Next, smooth with a stain pad in a decorative pattern. Once dry, complete the project by polishing the surface with a car buffer for an extra-shiny finish.