9 Innovative Painting Ideas for the Home

by Home Made Simple
8

Mimic Suede

Use this technique to give your walls a soft, velvety look with subtle color variations that resembles the texture of suede. To get the look, paint primed or previously painted walls with a coat of special faux suede paint, which can be purchased at your local home improvement store.

When the first coat has dried completely, use a 3" brush to add a second coat. Apply the paint in an X-pattern. First make a large 1 foot X, and them fill it in with a smaller 4"x6" X-pattern. There's no need to be precise, random brush strokes will make the finish look more realistic.

