One-Coat Paint

With additional pigment to improve their covering capabilities, true one-coat paints are otherwise just more expensive versions of ordinary latex or alkyd paints. For best results, reserve them for use on flawless, same-color surfaces that have been previously sealed.
Tip: Not all paints advertised as "one-coat" really are. Read the warranty.
Advertisement
Not what you're looking for? Try these helpful articles:
- House Painting: Ready to tackle a house painting project? Gather helpful tips on both interior and exterior painting in this home improvement article.
- House Painting Tools: Before taking on any painting project, make sure you have the tools you'll need to do the job well. This article will help.
- Painting Interiors: Learn the essentials of painting walls, doors, and everything inside the house on this page.
- Latex Paint: Find out which painting jobs are best suited for latex paint in this article.