One-Coat Paint

by Fix-It Club

With additional pigment to improve their covering capabilities, true one-coat paints are otherwise just more expensive versions of ordinary latex or alkyd paints. For best results, reserve them for use on flawless, same-color surfaces that have been previously sealed.

Tip: Not all paints advertised as "one-coat" really are. Read the warranty.

