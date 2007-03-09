Painting exteriors can seem like an immense task. "How am I going to get paint all the way up there?" you might be asking. "And in the sun?" However, exterior painting is not as difficult as you might think, provided you know the right steps to speed the process along.





Painting exterior trim is a surefire way to make

the outside of your house look new and fresh.



The previews at the bottom of this page will take you to articles that explain all the elements of painting exteriors, from fixing and cleaning surfaces to putting paint on siding and trim. With the help of these pages, you'll be able to turn your house into your very own giant canvas. Here's a look at the topics we cover:





It's hard to be speedy when fixing up the trim of your house, but these suggestions can make the process zip along.

