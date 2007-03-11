Painting Kitchen Cabinets

With cabinets, paint in this sequence, working out. Paint drawers last. See more pictures of kitchen cabinets. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

When making plans to redecorate, you may be tempted to yank out all the cabinetry in your kitchen and start from scratch. However, such a drastic action may not be necessary. The simple act of painting the cabinets can completely change the look of your kitchen, and give an old room a new lease on life.

Painting cabinets and cupboards will be easier if you remove all obstructions first, including shelves, drawers, handles, pulls, knobs, and latches. If the hinges on the doors have pins you can remove easily, take off the doors until the cabinet and cupboard interiors and surfaces have been painted.

Advertisement

The most difficult part of painting cabinets is reaching the barely accessible interior surfaces. Consider shortening the handles on your trim brushes to make things easier. Paint the inside back walls; inside top; side walls; and bottoms, tops, and edges of shelves.

Then paint all the exterior surfaces, working from the top down. If the doors are still in place, swing them open and paint the inside surfaces. Then close them partway and paint the outside. Finally, stand the drawers up on newspapers and paint only their fronts. Do not paint the exterior sides or bottoms of the drawers.

Not what you're looking for? Try these helpful articles: