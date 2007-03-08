Room Painting Techniques

Except for the danger of falling off a ladder or scaffold, painting may not seem to pose much risk to the painter or other members of the family, but paint itself is a substance that can be hazardous to a person's health. Paint is a combination of chemicals and requires careful handling and proper precautions. Here are some tips to be aware of:

Water-thinned or solvent-thinned, paint ingredients are poisonous and should be kept away from children and pets. Antidotes are listed on can labels.

Work in well-ventilated areas at all times, even if you're using odorless paints. They still contain fumes that may be harmful if inhaled. Wear a paper painters' mask when painting indoors. Also wear one outdoors if you're using an airless sprayer. Do not sleep in a room until the odor has dissipated.

Do not smoke while painting and, if possible, extinguish pilot lights on gas appliances. Shut off gas to the unit first.

Toxic paint chemicals can be absorbed through the skin. Wash up as soon as possible.

When painting overhead, wear goggles to keep paint out of your eyes. Chemical ingredients can cause burns to sensitive eye tissue.

Never drink alcohol while you're painting. Combined with paint fumes it can be deadly.

