Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Top 10 DIY Safety Tips

by Sara Elliott
10

Avoid Chainsaw Kickback

If you've ever been serenaded on a sleepy Saturday by the sound of your neighbor's chainsaw, you've been introduced to the wonderful world of tree maintenance. It seems like every big storm causes a few faltering branches to lose their struggle with gravity. Unfortunately, it's up to you, the homeowner, to clean up the mess.

Chainsaws are efficient tree trimmers, but they can be dangerous, too. The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission has released a hazard warning for old style chainsaws recommending a replacement chain to reduce the chance of kickback that can occur when the nose-end of the guide bar encounters an obstruction. If you have an old chainsaw, get a replacement chain for it. If you're in the market for a new chainsaw, look for one with added safety features like:

Advertisement

  • Hand guard
  • Chain brake
  • Trigger or throttle lockout
  • Spark arrestor (gas models)
  • Vibration reduction system
  • Chain catcher
  • Bumper spikes
Did You Know?

For all the latest information about product safety, sign up for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's email subscription list: CPSCs Subscription List Page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement