Top 10 DIY Safety Tips

If you've ever been serenaded on a sleepy Saturday by the sound of your neighbor's chainsaw, you've been introduced to the wonderful world of tree maintenance. It seems like every big storm causes a few faltering branches to lose their struggle with gravity. Unfortunately, it's up to you, the homeowner, to clean up the mess.

Chainsaws are efficient tree trimmers, but they can be dangerous, too. The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission has released a hazard warning for old style chainsaws recommending a replacement chain to reduce the chance of kickback that can occur when the nose-end of the guide bar encounters an obstruction. If you have an old chainsaw, get a replacement chain for it. If you're in the market for a new chainsaw, look for one with added safety features like:

Hand guard

Chain brake

Trigger or throttle lockout

Spark arrestor (gas models)

Vibration reduction system

Chain catcher

Bumper spikes