Top 10 Mistakes in Kitchen Design

If you've ever walked into someone's home and smelled last night's fish tacos lingering on the stale air, you'll understand the importance of good ventilation. Inexpensive range hoods simply circulate dirty, stale air, trapping large particulates in simple onboard filters. A good ventilation system will help improve the quality of your indoor air and also help keep your kitchen cleaner by venting odors and airborne grease particles from the house that would otherwise land on your cabinets, countertops and appliances or travel to other rooms.

Good ventilation will also help to extend the life of your appliances. Kitchen appliances, like the stove, generate heat, and higher temperatures shorten the life of an appliance, particularly your refrigerator. Higher indoor temperatures also result in increased air conditioning costs during the summer months. Effective ventilation systems use fans to route air through ductwork and out of roof- or wall-mounted vents. The hot, dirty air is evacuated, leaving clean air behind. This can be an investment, but if you have a kitchen that opens to a living area or family room, it will make life easier, cleaner and more pleasant for everyone.