  Prev NEXT  

10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

by Sara Elliott
1

Install Added Security Features

Installing a home security system or even just exterior lights that run on timers is a good way to ramp up security around the old homestead and make your house safer whether you're around or not. One of the nice things about these features is that they're working when you're awake, asleep, on vacation or hosting an outdoor barbecue. They fade into the background as far as you're concerned, but still make your property less attractive to opportunistic thieves.

Did You Know

Keep track of all the keys to your home and make sure they're in safe hands. Locking your doors is important, but up to 50 percent of burglaries involve the use of a key. Don't hide a key outdoors in a protected spot, either. Burglars know the best hiding places better than you do.

