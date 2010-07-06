Home & Garden
10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

by Sara Elliott
Keep Eyes on Your Property

Even if you stop newspaper delivery and mail service, there are still some gotchas that can make it obvious that you're not around. How about those fliers that peddlers leave on your doorknob, or those periodic yellow page book deliveries? Because you can't plan for every contingency, have someone in the area check your house periodically. Whether it's a neighbor or relative, nothing beats having a person check the premises every day or two while you're gone. Hey, while they're there, they can water the petunias.

If you have a neighborhood watch group in your area, you can ask them to keep an eye on your home, too. It's another way to make sure someone reliable is paying attention to the premises while you're gone.

