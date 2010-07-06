10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

Sure, you're excited about your vacation. But don't post the news for the whole world to see. Medioimages/Photodisc/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Show some caution when you talk about your trip. Your blog isn't the best place to announce that you'll be away from home for a month. Being aware of who's around when you discuss your trip in restaurants and even at work isn't a bad idea either. Make sure that your children are discreet, too. No one is saying that you should be suspicious of everyone you meet, but even a chance remark has the potential to lead to unintended and unfortunate consequences. The less information you put out there, the less likely it is to reach the wrong ears and eyes.