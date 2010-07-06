Home & Garden
10 Tips for Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

by Sara Elliott
Pull the Plug on Electronics

Your unattended GPS can give thieves a map to your home.
Jupiterimages/Polka Dot/Thinkstock

Disconnecting the power to some of your electronics, like your desktop computer, coffee pot and television can save you money while you're gone and eliminate the worry that you've accidentally left them on by mistake. Turning off your garage door is also an effective way to keep thieves from opening it with a universal remote. Oh, and don't leave a portable GPS in your car when you use long-term parking at the airport. It'll alert thieves that you're not home and give them a convenient map to your house.

