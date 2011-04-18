10 Tips for Rustic Kitchen Designs

Many kitchens in other design styles feature tiled flooring, but if you're going with a rustic design, hardwood is the way to go. To keep with the rustic style, it's optimal to choose flooring with a non-glossy, natural finish. Any kind of wood choice works, but pine is always a great selection for rustic charm. Pine is soft, though, so if you have an active household, you might end up with dented floors. Look for wide plank flooring that recalls Old World charm.

