Is your home an easy target? Digital Vision/Photodisc/ Thinkstock

Your home is your castle -- the place where you feel secure and protected. That's why a break-in is costly, not only on a financial level, but on a personal level as well. It is, in short, a violation of your personal space. And it's not just people who live in "bad neighborhoods" that are at risk -- a false sense of security can leave anyone vulnerable. Criminals look for easy targets. Here are 10 tips to make sure you're not one of them.