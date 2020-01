Even if your house is secure, your mailbox can be an easy target, especially if it's right on the road. Identity theft is a growing problem, and your mail is an easy place to get all your personal info -- phone numbers, account numbers and even your social security number. If you don't already have a locking mailbox, consider investing in one. There's a small slot where the postman can insert your mail, but you hold the key.

Did You Know Victims of identity theft spend an average of 600 hours trying to fix the problem.