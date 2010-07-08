Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Top 10 Ways to Crime-proof Your House

by Emilie Sennebogen
1

Don't Let the Door...

Not all doors are created equal.
Not all doors are created equal.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Burglars can make their way into your home through windows, but it's a lot easier to get in through the door. So make sure all of your doors are solid core rather than hollow. Just give a piece of hardwood a good kick and you'll appreciate the difference. For an added layer of protection, install a metal screen door or a hurricane door, which offers break-proof glass, in front of your entry door.

Related Articles

Sources

  • "10 ways to crime-proof your home." Selfdefensepsa.com, 2010. www.selfdefensepsa.com/10_ways_to_crime-proof_your_home.pdf
  • "Aluminum Recycling Facts." Recycling-revolution.com, 2010. http://www.recycling-revolution.com/recycling-facts.html
  • "Are Burglars More Likely To Break-in To Your Home During The Day or The Night." Endtorture.net, 2010. http://endtorture.net/are-burglars-more-likely-to-break-in-to-your-home-during-the-day-or-the-night/
  • "Crime-proof Your Home." Corneliuspd.com, 2010. http://www.corneliuspd.org/component/content/article/62-safety-tips/267-crime-proof-your-home
  • "Crime Proofing Your Home." Duhaime.org, 2010. http://www.duhaime.org/CrimeandSafety/LawArticle-52/Crime-Proofing-Your-Home.aspx
  • Cummings, Ann. "Make Your Home As Safe As You Can." Realltown.com, 2010. http://www.realtown.com/AnnCummings/blog/homeowner-tips-advice/crime- http://en.allexperts.com/q/Locksmithing-3110/Proper-deadbolt-installation.htm
  • "Identity Theft Surveys and Studies." Privacyrights.org, 2010. http://www.privacyrights.org/ar/idtheftsurveys.htm
  • "Neighbor." Answers.com, 2010. http://www.answers.com/topic/neighbor

UP NEXT

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

Pressure washing can be done by the amateur homeowner or the experienced professional. HowStuffWorks looks at the ins and outs or power washing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement