Top 10 Ways to Crime-proof Your House

Don't Let the Door...
Burglars can make their way into your home through windows, but it's a lot easier to get in through the door. So make sure all of your doors are solid core rather than hollow. Just give a piece of hardwood a good kick and you'll appreciate the difference. For an added layer of protection, install a metal screen door or a hurricane door, which offers break-proof glass, in front of your entry door.
