Top 10 Ways to Crime-proof Your House

Not all doors are created equal. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Burglars can make their way into your home through windows, but it's a lot easier to get in through the door. So make sure all of your doors are solid core rather than hollow. Just give a piece of hardwood a good kick and you'll appreciate the difference. For an added layer of protection, install a metal screen door or a hurricane door, which offers break-proof glass, in front of your entry door.

Related Articles

Sources

"10 ways to crime-proof your home." Selfdefensepsa.com, 2010. www.selfdefensepsa.com/10_ways_to_crime-proof_your_home.pdf

"Aluminum Recycling Facts." Recycling-revolution.com, 2010. http://www.recycling-revolution.com/recycling-facts.html

"Are Burglars More Likely To Break-in To Your Home During The Day or The Night." Endtorture.net, 2010. http://endtorture.net/are-burglars-more-likely-to-break-in-to-your-home-during-the-day-or-the-night/

"Crime-proof Your Home." Corneliuspd.com, 2010. http://www.corneliuspd.org/component/content/article/62-safety-tips/267-crime-proof-your-home

"Crime Proofing Your Home." Duhaime.org, 2010. http://www.duhaime.org/CrimeandSafety/LawArticle-52/Crime-Proofing-Your-Home.aspx

Cummings, Ann. "Make Your Home As Safe As You Can." Realltown.com, 2010. http://www.realtown.com/AnnCummings/blog/homeowner-tips-advice/crime- http://en.allexperts.com/q/Locksmithing-3110/Proper-deadbolt-installation.htm

"Identity Theft Surveys and Studies." Privacyrights.org, 2010. http://www.privacyrights.org/ar/idtheftsurveys.htm

"Neighbor." Answers.com, 2010. http://www.answers.com/topic/neighbor